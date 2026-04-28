Bird Dawgs Finalize Spring Training Roster
Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have finalized their 2026 spring training roster with the signings of RHP Ky Hampton, C Juan Garcia, RHP Elian Almanzar, UTIL Lyle Miller-Green, and INF Danell Figueroa.
Hampton, a right-handed pitcher from Australia, most recently represented Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic, where he faced Japan and Czechia. He has spent the last three winters competing in the Australian Baseball League with the Adelaide Giants. Hampton began his collegiate career at Pratt Community College in 2019 before transferring to Southeastern Community College in 2020. He later advanced to Division I Eastern Illinois, where he spent three seasons and earned First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in his final year after going 7-3 with a 4.82 ERA over 89.2 innings pitched.
Garcia, a catcher originally from Colombia, spent parts of six seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization, advancing as high as Single-A with the Daytona Tortugas. This offseason, he played 16 games in the California Winter League, batting .267 with 14 RBIs.
Almanzar, a right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College. He spent five seasons in the Cubs organization, primarily in the Arizona Complex League. In 2022, he made 17 appearances and posted a 2.12 ERA.
Miller-Green joins the Bird Dawgs after spending the last two seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization following his selection in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He appeared in 19 games with Low-A Kannapolis in 2024 and returned there in 2025, playing 71 games and batting .263, while also making 28 appearances with High-A Winston-Salem. A highly decorated collegiate player, Miller-Green played at George Mason, Chipola College, Oklahoma State, and Austin Peay. He earned multiple First Team All-America honors in 2024 after slashing .393/.533/.900 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs, while also being named ASUN Player of the Year. In addition to his offensive production, he contributed on the mound during his college career.
Figueroa, a catcher from Cárdenas, Cuba, signed with the Texas Rangers in the winter of 2022. He spent the 2023 season between the Dominican Summer League and the Arizona Complex League.
2026 Spring Training Roster
Pitchers
Axel Andueza
Drew Henderson
Greg Martinez
Jacob King
Brandon Kaminer
Spencer Johnston
David Tiburcio
Caden O'Brien
Jackson Hicks
Gehrig Ebel
Shawn Mannering
Jackson Grounds
Rolando Heredia-Bustos
Ky Hampton
Davis Blair
Jack Hagan
Geo Rivera
Hollis Fanning
Elian Almanzar
Andrew Rust
Zac Flontek
Catchers
Tyler Blaum
Juan Garcia
Danell Figueroa
Infielders
Trotter Harlan
Kalae Harrison
Lyle Miller-Green
Outfielders
Cole Hill
Ali LaPread
Colby Backus
Jacob Corson
Kenny Levari
Milo Rushford
Utility
Yeniel Laboy
Stephen DiTomaso
Christian Adams
Trey Law
The Bird Dawgs open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners before returning to Historic Grainger Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.
Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Preview of 2026 Mud Monsters Pitching - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Bird Dawgs Finalize Spring Training Roster - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Lake Erie Crushers and Forefront Technology Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New Home, Forefront Field - Lake Erie Crushers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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