Bird Dawgs Finalize Spring Training Roster

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have finalized their 2026 spring training roster with the signings of RHP Ky Hampton, C Juan Garcia, RHP Elian Almanzar, UTIL Lyle Miller-Green, and INF Danell Figueroa.

Hampton, a right-handed pitcher from Australia, most recently represented Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic, where he faced Japan and Czechia. He has spent the last three winters competing in the Australian Baseball League with the Adelaide Giants. Hampton began his collegiate career at Pratt Community College in 2019 before transferring to Southeastern Community College in 2020. He later advanced to Division I Eastern Illinois, where he spent three seasons and earned First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in his final year after going 7-3 with a 4.82 ERA over 89.2 innings pitched.

Garcia, a catcher originally from Colombia, spent parts of six seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization, advancing as high as Single-A with the Daytona Tortugas. This offseason, he played 16 games in the California Winter League, batting .267 with 14 RBIs.

Almanzar, a right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College. He spent five seasons in the Cubs organization, primarily in the Arizona Complex League. In 2022, he made 17 appearances and posted a 2.12 ERA.

Miller-Green joins the Bird Dawgs after spending the last two seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization following his selection in the 17th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He appeared in 19 games with Low-A Kannapolis in 2024 and returned there in 2025, playing 71 games and batting .263, while also making 28 appearances with High-A Winston-Salem. A highly decorated collegiate player, Miller-Green played at George Mason, Chipola College, Oklahoma State, and Austin Peay. He earned multiple First Team All-America honors in 2024 after slashing .393/.533/.900 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs, while also being named ASUN Player of the Year. In addition to his offensive production, he contributed on the mound during his college career.

Figueroa, a catcher from Cárdenas, Cuba, signed with the Texas Rangers in the winter of 2022. He spent the 2023 season between the Dominican Summer League and the Arizona Complex League.

2026 Spring Training Roster

Pitchers

Axel Andueza

Drew Henderson

Greg Martinez

Jacob King

Brandon Kaminer

Spencer Johnston

David Tiburcio

Caden O'Brien

Jackson Hicks

Gehrig Ebel

Shawn Mannering

Jackson Grounds

Rolando Heredia-Bustos

Ky Hampton

Davis Blair

Jack Hagan

Geo Rivera

Hollis Fanning

Elian Almanzar

Andrew Rust

Zac Flontek

Catchers

Tyler Blaum

Juan Garcia

Danell Figueroa

Infielders

Trotter Harlan

Kalae Harrison

Lyle Miller-Green

Outfielders

Cole Hill

Ali LaPread

Colby Backus

Jacob Corson

Kenny Levari

Milo Rushford

Utility

Yeniel Laboy

Stephen DiTomaso

Christian Adams

Trey Law

The Bird Dawgs open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners before returning to Historic Grainger Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Quebec Capitales.







Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

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