Lake Erie Crushers and Forefront Technology Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New Home, Forefront Field

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Ribbon cutting at Forefront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers

(Lake Erie Crushers) Ribbon cutting at Forefront Field, home of the Lake Erie Crushers(Lake Erie Crushers)

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers in partnership with ForeFront Technology, are proud to officially open the newly minted ForeFront Field, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting marking the beginning of a new era of professional baseball and community entertainment in Northeast Ohio.

Lake Erie Crushers leadership, local officials, partners and fans gathered outside the main gates of ForeFront Field for a ceremonious ribbon-cutting and welcomed the community into the newly minted ballpark for the first time for the team's first preseason game of the 2026 Frontier League season.

"We talked to many interested parties before finding the right strategic partner who shared our values and couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Josh Cornett and the team at ForeFront Technology," said Crushers Chairman and Managing Partner, Len Komoroski. "We look forward to working with ForeFront to create the best fan experience at ForeFront Field with the assistance of their vast technological expertise and making a positive impact in Lorain County and beyond in the busiest ballpark in Ohio."

Named to reflect innovation and ambition, ForeFront Field was designed with both the fan experience and broader community in mind. The ballpark features upgraded seating options, expanded social spaces, a 360-degree concourse, enhanced group and hospitality areas, and significantly improved food and beverage offerings. Modern technology, including improved WiFi delivers a more connected experience.

"We are incredibly grateful to Len, Vic, Tracy, and the entire Crushers organization for welcoming ForeFront Technology into this partnership and the Lorain County community. This is an exciting opportunity for our team to enable the technology foundation behind ForeFront Field while supporting the Crushers' commitment to delivering a phenomenal experience for fans, families, players, and staff. More than anything, we are honored to become part of a community-centered organization that brings people together, and we look forward to supporting the Crushers and Lorain County for years to come," said Josh Cornett, Founder and CEO of ForeFront Technology.

In addition to Crushers' home games, ForeFront Field will host the new USL2 soccer franchise, the Lorain County Leviathan, and several music events like Tacos and Tequila, the Summer Crush Concert Series, and The FEST, further integrating the ballpark into the everyday life of the region.

The Lake Erie Crushers open their 2026 Frontier League regular season on May 8th at 7pm EST at ForeFront Field with a Dollar Dog Night and Postgame Fireworks Display accompanied by a special ticket offer, the Fireworks Field Pass, which allows fans to enjoy the fireworks from the playing field. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

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Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

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