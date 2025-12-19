Mud Monsters Introduce Holiday Day Skate at the Southern Lights

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are adding a new holiday experience to The Southern Lights with the introduction of Day Skate, a special daytime ice skating opportunity set for Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For just $10 per guest, families can enjoy skating on real ice during the afternoon hours, offering a fun, relaxed way to celebrate the holiday break while kids are out of school and families are together.

Day Skate is designed to give guests the chance to experience the ice before nightfall, in a quieter, easygoing setting that still captures the joy and wonder of the season.

At 4:30 p.m., guests will be asked to exit the park. Anyone wishing to return for the evening festivities at The Southern Lights will need a valid admission ticket for that night.

"This is about creating moments that fit the rhythm of the holidays," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Families are home, schedules are different, and Day Skate gives people a chance to come out in the afternoon, enjoy the ice, and make a few memories before the evening lights take over."

The Southern Lights features millions of twinkling lights, real wood fire pits, s'mores, train rides, and festive experiences throughout Trustmark Park, operating nightly through January 4.

