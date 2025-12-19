Bird Dawgs Bring Back All-Star Duo

Published on December 19, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs have exercised the options for both Frontier League All-Stars from its inaugural season, UTIL Stephen DiTomaso, and LHP Brandon Kaminer.

Both players were key contributors to the Bird Dawgs 2025 campaign, with DiTomaso serving as the club's leadoff hitter and primary center fielder, while Kaminer emerged as a lockdown presence in the starting rotation.

DiTomaso appeared in 75 games in his rookie year for the Bird Dawgs during the 2025 season. He finished the year with a team-best .301 batting average while driving in 36 RBI and launching five home runs. On top of being named an All-Star, he also won the Frontier League Home Run Derby, smacking 22 long balls over the three-round event.

Kaminer recorded 79 innings pitched over 23 appearances and 11 starts in 2025 for the Bird Dawgs. The southpaw started the season as a reliever before making the transition to a starter in mid-June, as he posted a 3-4 record with a 2.51 ERA as he struck out 72 batters. At the Frontier League All-Star break, he held a 1.28 ERA over 42 innings pitched with a 0.88 WHIP. He recorded the win in the All-Star game before becoming a mainstay in the Bird Dawgs starting rotation to finish out the year.

The return of DiTomaso and Kaminer represents an important step in the Bird Dawgs roster construction as Down East looks to build on the momentum of its inaugural season.







