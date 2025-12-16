Speed Stays in the Swamp: Mud Monsters Re-Sign Brayland Skinner for 2026

PEARL, Miss. - If you blinked, he probably stole another base.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters have re-signed outfielder Brayland Skinner for the 2026 season, bringing back one of the fastest, most relentless, and most trusted players on the roster as the club continues building its identity in Pearl.

Skinner was a constant source of chaos at the top of the lineup in 2025. In 89 games, the everyday leadoff hitter and center fielder hit .294 with 105 hits, scored 62 runs, and drove in 44 more, while swiping a team-leading 49 bases. His speed turned singles into doubles, routine innings into adventures, and opposing pitchers into nervous wrecks.

And while the stolen bases grabbed attention, Skinner's impact went far beyond the stat sheet. From covering acres of grass in center field to setting the tone every night, he became one of the steady heartbeat players of the Mud Monsters clubhouse.

"Brayland is the definition of a Mud Monster," said Manager Jay Pecci. "He plays fast, he plays hard, and he plays the game the right way. He brings energy every single day, and our guys feed off that. He's a competitor, a leader, and getting him back for 2026 is huge."

A Lake Cormorant native, Skinner first etched his name into Mississippi baseball lore as part of Mississippi State's 2021 national championship team. Since then, he has continued carving out a professional career built on speed, defense, and an edge that shows up the moment he steps on the field. After a strong 2024 season out west, he chose to bring that style home and help lay the foundation for the Mud Monsters in their inaugural season.

For a team that prides itself on pressure, pace, and a little controlled mischief, Skinner fits right in. He doesn't just start games at the top of the lineup, he starts problems.

With Skinner back in teal for 2026, Mud Monsters fans can expect more sparks, more stolen bases, and more moments where the crowd knows exactly what's coming and the other team still can't stop it.







