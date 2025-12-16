Ottawa Titans Exercise 2026 Club Options

Published on December 16, 2025

Ottawa Titans mound visit

Ottawa Titans mound visit

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club exercised the 2026 club options on 14 players on Tuesday, as a new league year has commenced.

The Ottawa Titans have exercised club options on the following players to retain their Frontier League playing rights for the 2026 season: RHP Jon Beymer, INF Kaiden Cardoso, INF Aaron Casillas, UTIL Mason Collins, RHP Kyle Demi, OF Dylan Driver, UTIL Justin Fogel, UTIL Michael Fuhrman, OF Damone Hale, LHP Kaleb Hill, RHP Brandon Marklund, LHP Bryan Peña, and LHP Shane Telfer.

The team also exercised the 2026 club option on RHP Brett Garcia, who is still under contract with the Toronto Blue Jays' organization. Exercising Garcia's club option keeps his Frontier League rights with the Titans.

The Titans have declined club options on the following players: LHP Evan Grills and LHP Tino Novis. These players have become free agents, effective immediately.

The Titans also had several players on one-year deals in 2025. The standard Frontier League Player Uniform contract is for the season; it is signed with a club option for the next season, unless negotiated to not include the option. The following players were on one-year deals in 2025: OF Robert Chayka, LHP Ryan Rembisz, and INF Jo Oyama (still currently under contract with the Seattle Mariners' organization). Those players will officially become free agents in independent baseball, effective immediately.

The following players had their rights retained in 2025 on their 2025 club option from their 2024 contracts and have become free agents with no new contract signed: RHP McLain Harris (from the inactive list) and OF Brendan O'Donnell (from the inactive list).

For those unfamiliar with the process, the Frontier League has club options built into a two-year contract. They play/are under contract for the first season, and each team has the club option for the following season unless otherwise negotiated.

If the option is exercised (as done to the players above), teams can still extend the player on a new contract or have players play on that option the following season. This allows teams to maintain the player's Frontier League contractual rights for the next playing season.

If a team declines the contract option, the player is a free agent, effective immediately.

Players already signed to the 2026 roster include: RHP Grant Garza, INF Austin Gurney, INF Cristian Inoa, RHP Konsta Kurikka, LHP Max Martzolf, OF Jake Sanford, RHP Heitor Tokar, UTIL Jackie Urbaez, INF AJ Wright, and UTIL Taylor Wright.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2026 season at home against the Québec Capitales on Friday, May 8, at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

