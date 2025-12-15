Bird Dawgs Retain 22 Players for 2026 Season

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs have exercised contract options for 22 players as the club builds toward the 2026 season.

The returning players include 11 pitchers, five infielders, three outfielders, and three utility players, as the Bird Dawgs continue building on the foundation established during their inaugural season.

Pitchers

Axel Andueza, Gehrig Ebel, Drew Henderson, Jackson Hicks, Spencer Johnston, Brandon Kaminer, Jacob King, Andrew LaCour, Greg Martinez, Caden O'Brien, David Tiburcio

Infielders

Tyler Blaum, Trotter Harlan, Kalae Harrison, Yassel Pino, Elias Stevens

Outfielders

Colby Backus, Cole Hill, Ali LaPread

Utility Players

Christian Adams, Stephen DiTomaso, Yeniel Laboy

With the core of the roster in place, the Bird Dawgs will continue preparations for the 2026 season, with additional player announcements expected in the coming months.

