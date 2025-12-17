Peña Inks Deal for 2026 Return

Ottawa Titans pitcher Bryan Peña

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with left-handed pitcher Bryan Peña for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Peña, 25, will return to Ottawa for his second full season after splitting last summer with the Joliet Slammers and the Titans. In total, the southpaw went 2-2 with a 7.80 ERA across eight outings (seven starts, one in relief) - totalling 31 innings on the mound. Peña walked 18 and fanned 18 in the process. Traded to Joliet in the off-season, Peña returned to Ottawa in August, hurling a scoreless inning out of the bullpen before being shut down for the rest of the year due to injury.

The 6-foot-1 lefty was tremendous in Ottawa during the 2024 season, tossing to a 7-6 record and a 3.94 ERA - working the fourth-most innings on the team at 80 through the sixth-most appearances (14 starts, seven in relief) - allowing 35 earned runs while walking 54 - and registered a career-high 99 punchouts. In his lone playoff appearance, Peña took a no-decision in Game One of the Division Series - allowing one run over four innings of work, striking out seven.

The southpaw became the third member of the franchise to earn Pitcher of the Week honours in 2024 by hurling a seven-inning complete-game shutout on August 10. That day, he sat down a career-best 10 opposing hitters. In five August starts that year, Peña held opposing hitters to a .188 average and allowed just five runs over 29 innings of work - while striking out 35.

Initially acquired from the New Jersey Jackals at the transaction deadline in August of 2023 - Peña appeared in 16 Frontier League contests (14 starts, two in relief) that season, going 4-4 with a 6.26 ERA over 73.1 innings pitched. After being acquired by the Titans, Peña made three starts, going 1-1 with an ERA of 5.63 over 16 innings. He had started that season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, appearing in three games.

A product of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Peña heads into his eighth season of professional baseball and holds a lifetime 5.06 ERA in 129 appearances (53 starts, 76 in relief) - walking 228 while striking out 410 over 400 frames.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Washington Nationals in 2018, Peña reached as high as Class-A, where he spent two seasons with the Fredericksburg Nationals following the pandemic.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

