Wild Things Bring Back IF Cole Fowler in Free Agency

Published on January 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed infielder Cole Fowler, who began his pro career with the Wild Things on a one-year deal in 2025, to a contract for the 2026 season, which includes a club option for 2027. Fowler played in 25 games last summer during the regular season and division-title push.

Fowler enjoyed a good bit of success in those 25 games. In 94 plate appearances, he doubled twice, tripled once and hit four homers to go with 20 RBI and a slash line of .341/.409/.537. His career started with a bang in a pinch-hitting situation July 22 at Windy City. In his first pro plate appearance, Fowler delivered a go-ahead, two-strike, two-out, two-RBI single, breaking a 2-2 tie and scoring Ethan Wilder and Jeff Liquori. He hit safely in his first four games of the season and homered for the first time Friday, August 1 at home against Lake Erie. The Wild Things ended up sweeping Lake Erie, putting them right back in the thick of the division race.

The infielder and New Jersey native spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Lynn University (Division II), where he played in 48 games in 2025. Fowler slashed .438/.472/.810 (1.281 OPS) with 15 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 64 RBI. He struck out only 14 times in 230 plate appearances and was named All-American by three major organizations: ABCA/Rawlings, the Conference Commissioners Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America. He was voted First-Team All-American by ABCA/Rawlings and Second-Team by CCA and NCBWA, becoming the first Fighting Knight to receive All-American recognition since 2018. The season ranked third in single-season program history in batting average, hits, homers, slugging percentage and total bases. He was also selected as ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team and South Region Position Player of the Year as well as NCBWA and D2CCA South Region Player of the Year.

In 2024, Fowler played in 50 games and slashed .318/.391/.512 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 44 RBI before being named All-SSC First Team. He played in 2023 at Rowan, an NJCAA school, where he slashed /416/.448/.719 (1.167 OPS) with 24 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs to go with 66 RBI. Rowan won the NJCAA title and Fowler was First-Team All-Conference and First Team All-World Series. He spent 2022 at Division II Goldey-Beacom, where he appeared in 30 games and drove in seven runs.

Fowler joins a returning Andrew Czech in the infield, while the infielders on the current roster include three others who have had their contract options for the 2026 season exercised as of now in Kyle Edwards, Tyreque Reed and Ethan Wilder.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from January 5, 2026

Wild Things Bring Back IF Cole Fowler in Free Agency - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.