Ryan Ford Signs Deal with Wild Things

Published on December 23, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have agreed to terms with free agent utility Ryan Ford, who spent the last two seasons with the New Jersey Jackals, on a deal to make him a Wild Thing.

Ford, a Freehold Township, New Jersey native, slashed .255/.348/.406 this past season with New Jersey and connected with 15 doubles and 11 home runs while he drove in 53. Those three totals were new career highs that went along with 17 stolen bases and 48 free passes drawn (37 BB, 9 HBP). Ford played in the outfield and in the infield at multiple positions for the Jackals. In 2024, he began his pro career with the Frontier League squad and appeared in 68 games, hit 10 doubles, belted 10 homers and drove in 39 to go with 39 to go with 10 stolen bases and a .639 OPS.

He posted a two-homer game June 20 at Trois-Rivieres, twice had four RBI in a game and had three hits five times in a single game in 2025, which included a 3-for-5-day July 31 here in Washington against the Wild Things. He homered and drove in three in that affair, a Jackals victory.

Ford finished his collegiate career with two seasons between 2022 and 2023 at Lynn University, the same Division II school that 2025 Wild Things infielder Cole Fowler, attended. In 2023 at Lynn, Ford appeared in 43 games and slashed .267/.359/.486 with nine doubles, four triples, five homers and 25 RBI. In 2022, he slashed .266/.337/.480 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight homers and 30 RBI.

He played a season in the ACBL (collegiate summer ball) with North Jersey and hit .310 in 23 games. In 2019, he spent the summer with Westhampton and made eight appearances. His first three collegiate seasons were at Penn State University, where he saw his most action in 2019 as a freshman, the majority of which was as a designated hitter. In his Nittany Lions career, he appeared in 42 games, starting 30 of them, and slashed .231/.329/.291 with 19 RBI.

Ford was a three-time letterwinner at Freehold Township and a two-time team MVP. At the high school, he was named All-Division and All-Conference as a sophomore and as a senior, along with a Carpenter Cup selection and NJSIAA All-Star as a senior. He was ranked in the Top 500 overall by Perfect Game and the best third baseman in New Jersey, earning Perfect Game 2017 high honorable mention and 2016 honorable mention. He also earned two varsity hockey letters.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.