Wild Things Make Splash, Bring Back Anthony Brocato, Top 5 HR Hitter in FL History

Published on December 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made a splash in free agency, bolstering the middle of the lineup with the signing of outfielder Anthony Brocato, who played for the Wild Things in the back end of 2022 before being named a Frontier League Postseason All Star in 2023 with the team. Brocato left the Frontier League after 2023 before returning mid-2025 to the Florence Y'alls on a one-year deal, quickly returning to form as one of the biggest sluggers in league history.

Brocato enters 2026 third in Frontier League history with 88 career home runs in the league, 30 of which have come in a Wild Things uniform. A deadline-day trade brought Brocato to Washington in 2022 from Florence, and while not 100%, Brocato played in 10 games at the end of that season with Washington and drove in 10 with two homers. He played in the Frontier League's Midseason All-Star Game that season, which was played in Washington. In 2023, he was a postseason All Star after slashing .282/.359/.601 (.960 OPS) in 90 games. He had 19 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs while he drove in 69 and stole 16 bases.

His 88 career homers in the Frontier League rank third behind the 100 that are second and the 127 that are first, a record held by Charlie Lisk. Former teammates are now teammates once again, with Andrew Czech sitting at 87 homers in a Wild Things uniform, placing Czech fourth in league history. For his entire pro career, which spans 2019-2025, Brocato has clubbed 118 home runs.

He played in 27 games for Cleburne in the American Association in 2025 and hit just .174 with five doubles, a homer and eight RBI before signing with Florence for a return there. In 52 games, he slashed .276/.358/.583 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI. This past season came off a 2024 spent with Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League. In a career-high 109 games, Brocato hit 15 doubles, matched a career high with 96 hits, hit a career-best 29 home runs and drove in a career-high 83. He slashed .246/.359/.513 there (.872 OPS).

Brocato began his pro career in 2019 with the Southern Illinois Miners (former FL team) and hit two long balls while driving in 10 in 12 games. In 2021 for the Miners, he drove in 60 and hit 17 homers with 19 doubles. That was the first of three-straight seasons with 19 doubles on the nose. He tripled twice that season as well.

At St. John's, Brocato was a career .281 hitter with an .816 career OPS in four seasons. He hit 21 homers and drove in 107. A Helmetta, New Jersey native, Brocato was a two-time Al-BIG EAST selection as he earned first-team honors in 2017 as a junior before being named second team in 2018. He also spent two summers playing summer collegiate ball: one with Keene in the NECL in 2015 and one with Thunder Bay in the Northwoods League in 2016, where he clubbed nine homers and drove in 33.

Brocato's return gives the Wild Things a formidable power duo with Czech and Brocato. Brocato's 28-homer season in 2023 is the second-best power season in team history. Brocato hit 28 homers that year to go with 21 from Andrew Czech, making it the second season in club history where two players had 20+ home runs (2009; Jacob Dempsey, 31, Grant Psomas, 24). Wagner Lagrange (2023) and Ernie Banks (2009) both hit 19 home runs in those seasons, giving the team three players with 19 or more dingers in the same season.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







