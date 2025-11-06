Wild Things Announce 2026 Home Game Times, Sundays Move Up

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced their home game times for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season. The game times include three special start times, all on Tuesdays. The enhanced 51-game home schedule starts with the team's home opener Friday, May 15, 2026, at 7:05 p.m. against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Most of the primary first pitch times will remain the same from seasons past. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m. with a few exceptions described below. Wednesday games will remain 6:05 p.m. starts. The change comes on Sunday, as the organization has moved first pitch up to 4:05 p.m. for the nine Sunday home games, a change from 5:35 p.m. in seasons past.

The Wild Things will host three morning games, all starting at 10:35 a.m. and all on Tuesdays: -¢

Thursday, May 19 vs Florence -¢

Tuesday, June 2 vs Gateway -¢

Tuesday, July 23 vs Windy City During those games, season-ticket holders will be moved to a suite to watch the game with a limited food and drink menu.

As always, dates and times of games are subject to change for various reasons. Fans can view the complete schedule at www.washingtonwildthings.com/schedule. Gates will open one hour and five minutes prior to first pitch on gamedays, with season- ticket members and premium area groups getting in 15 minutes prior to regular gates opening.

Fans can look forward to another summer of exciting baseball and family fun at EQT Park, with a full promotional schedule and single-game tickets to be announced at a later date.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season of professional baseball and 23rd in the Frontier League on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







