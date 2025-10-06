Wild Things, Frontier League Announce 2026 Schedule Featuring 102 Games, Nine Home Weekends

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and Frontier League have announced the 2026 regular season schedule, which will feature an expanded 102-game slate, meaning 51 home games at EQT Park this upcoming summer. The expanded schedule promises more baseball, more fun and more opportunities for fans to experience the electric atmosphere that has made Wild Things baseball a summer staple in Washington County and the tri-state area.

The 2026 campaign will include nine weekend series at EQT Park, the first of which includes the 2026 home opener, slated for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers. The weekend set will kick off a summer packed with excitement, energy and unforgettable moments.

"Every year we look for ways to bring our fans more value and excitement," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "The expanded schedule means more opportunities to crate memories with family, friends and the great community we have around us. We can't wait to fill the park for another summer of fun and high-level baseball."

The league will begin the 2026 regular season with nearly a handful of games Thursday, May 7, a slate the Wild Things will be a part of before their first three-game series of the year begins Friday, May 8 in Joliet. To help open the season, the Wild Things will play their 2026 season opener at Windy City Thursday, May 7 at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CDT. A seven-game trip to start the campaign will leave the Wild Things in the Chicago area over the weekend before the first of two trips to historic Bosse Field takes place for a three-game swing against Evansville May 12-14.

The home schedule begins May 15 against Schaumburg as mentioned and continues as the Wild Things host nine games in May on their first homestand of the season in the park where it happens. Florence comes to town May 19-21 and Joliet stops in May 22-24.

The 2026 schedule is hung on a timeline of exploration and June is what's next. The June slate features 18 home games with matchups with Gateway, Florence, New Jersey, Mississippi, Windy City and Joliet on the horizon. That heavy month moves into a lighter July, where Washington will start in the midst of a nine-game trip before playing Lake Erie at home July 10-12 before the All-Star Break runs July 13-16, featuring festivities in Florence.

The Wild Things will raise a glass to freedom with a July 4 tilt at Schaumburg to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The team will host nine games in August and finish the season with a six-game homestand September 1-6.

The conferences and divisions will remain the same from the 2025 season. Fans can view the full schedule in printable form here or head to www.washingtonwildthings.com/schedule to see the full slate in calendar format. Games times will be announced later, at which point any special start times will also be revealed. The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships allow fans to be at EQT Park for every pitch, every cheer and every memorable moment in between. Memberships are available at https://www.washingtonwildthings.com/tickets/season-tickets/ or by calling the box office at 866-456-WILD or 724-250-9555. Fans can also swing by the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park.

From walk-offs to theme nights, May 7 to until the final pitch in September, the Wild Things will be here making memories with the fans who make EQT Park home. Get ready to help write our next chapter with us, because baseball and entertainment's best moments happen right here in Washington.







