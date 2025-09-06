Wild Things Drop Game 2, Season Comes to Close

Published on September 5, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, PA - Gateway took game 2 of the Wild Card Series to sweep Washington out of the postseason Friday night in Washington. A great crowd was on hand, and a lively bunch at that at the beginning of the night, to see it, the sign of playoff baseball in the Pittsburgh and Washington areas.

Gateway scored the first six runs of the game between the third and sixth innings, scoring four against lefty starter Kobe Foster in his five innings of work. Regi Grace was tagged for two across 0.2 innings as the first reliever out. Chad Coles dealt Washington out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth en route to 1.1 scoreless for him in his pro playoff debut.

Washington got on the board in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer by Pavin Parks, his first of the playoffs and as a Wild Thing in the postseason, making it 6-1. Gateway responded in the eighth with three to make it 9-1 before Washington plated three in the ninth on an RBI double by Eddie Hacopian, a groundout by Three Hillier and a sac fly by Ben Watson, bringing the contest to its final of 9-4.

The Wild Things 2025 season comes to an end with the loss in what was a really good year for the organization and team, as the club captured its 10th division title in team history.

