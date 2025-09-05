Oktoberfest by Day, MonstoBEERfest by Night: Trustmark Park Becomes Pearl's Fall Party Hub on October 11

PEARL, Miss. - The swamp doesn't slow down when baseball ends - it just finds new ways to celebrate. On Saturday, October 11, Trustmark Park will come alive for a full day of fall festivities, starting with Main Street Pearl's beloved Oktoberfest by day and rolling straight into the Mud Monsters' first-ever MonstoBEERfest by night.

For years, Main Street Pearl has hosted one of the community's favorite annual traditions - and this year, Oktoberfest is moving inside Trustmark Park. From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., families can enjoy a free festival featuring a bustling vendor market, Kidzone, food, and live music along the stadium concourse. It's everything you've come to love about Oktoberfest, now with the backdrop of Pearl's hometown ballpark.

Then, once Oktoberfest winds down, the swamp shifts gears. At 4:00 p.m., the gates swing open for the inaugural MonstoBEERfest, a ticketed 21+ event overflowing with more than 25 beers to sample, presented in partnership with Southern Beverage Company, Key City Brewing, and WJTV. Until 7:00 p.m., guests can sip their favorites, discover new brews, and take in the unique fall atmosphere of Trustmark Park after dark.

Tickets for MonstoBEERfest are on sale now:

$25 early bird (before Oct. 1)

$30 in advance

$35 day of event

$50 VIP (includes early admission and a Monsters swag bag)

Tickets can be purchased at mudmonstersbaseball.com, on Tixr at https://tixr.com/e/156709, or by scanning the QR code on event materials.

"This is exactly what we dreamed about when we said Trustmark Park should be used year-round," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mud Monsters. "Main Street Pearl is bringing their signature Oktoberfest into the ballpark during the day, and then we'll follow it up with MonstoBEERfest that night. It's one day, two big celebrations, and a new kind of tradition for Pearl."

"Oktoberfest has always been about celebrating community, family, and fun in Pearl," said Stacy Smith, Executive Director of Main Street Pearl. "By moving it to Trustmark Park, we can make it bigger than ever while still keeping the heart of what makes it special. We're thrilled to partner with the Mud Monsters to bring our festival into the ballpark and create a full day the entire community can enjoy."

October 11 is set to be one of the biggest non-baseball days yet at Trustmark Park - Main Street Pearl's Oktoberfest by day, MonstoBEERfest by night. Brats and bounce houses, lagers and laughter, hops and home plates - the swamp is ready.







