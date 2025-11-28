Funventures Brings Winter Village to the Southern Lights

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights is growing again as Funventures brings its brand-new Funventures Winter Village to Trustmark Park. This festive attraction features a full collection of holiday-themed bounce houses and obstacles, creating a playful winter adventure in the grass field behind the Farm Bureau Grill and steps away from the ice skating rink.

The Funventures Winter Village will be open this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and will return every weekend throughout The Southern Lights. Families can enjoy a rotating lineup of large-scale inflatables, including a gingerbread slide, Santa moonwalk, toddler-friendly playgrounds, and high-energy obstacle courses. The space is designed for kids of all ages and for parents who want a fun, safe place for their little ones to explore while surrounded by the glow of millions of lights.

Entry to the Funventures Winter Village is a $5 add-on, available for purchase on location. After skating, strolling, or sipping hot cocoa, guests can head over to the Winter Village for extra holiday cheer and a whole lot of bouncing.







