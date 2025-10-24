The Southern Lights Adds Performances, Fundraisers, and a Little S'Mores Magic

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights at Trustmark Park is turning up the holiday magic with new opportunities for schools, churches, and community groups to take the stage, raise funds, and celebrate the season together beneath a canopy of twinkling lights.

Each night from 6:30 to 7:00 PM, the beer garden area behind home plate will transform into a community stage where choirs, bands, and dance teams can share their talents and holiday spirit. Each performing group or fundraiser will receive $3 back per ticket sold, with all sales made through a custom online link. After the event, The Southern Lights team will provide a check for the group's total proceeds.

"There's something special about seeing local voices and faces light up the same place where we cheer all summer long," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "The Southern Lights isn't just about the display. It's about creating moments of joy and connection that last long after the lights go out."

Performances are limited to one per night, but fundraisers are open to as many groups as would like to participate. And for those looking to simply gather and celebrate, The Southern Lights is also introducing a new Group Package. Groups of 20 or more who purchase tickets at the standard $15 price will receive free s'mores for the group, adding a sweet, campfire-style touch to their evening.

Between the music, the lights, and the laughter, Trustmark Park will feel more like a holiday village than a ballpark.

Groups interested in performing or booking a fundraiser can contact the Mud Monsters front office at 601-664-7600 or visit thesouthernlightsms.com to learn more.







