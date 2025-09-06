Boulders Season Ends in Heartbreak

Published on September 5, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Québec City, Québec, Canada - The New York Boulders saw their season end at the hands of the three- time defending Frontier League champions, as the Québec Capitales finished off a Wild Card Round sweep, winning Game Two, 4-0, Friday night at Stade Canac.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Caps 3B Kendall Simmons cracked a leadoff home run against rookie RHP Aidan Risse (L / 0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K), who was making his professional postseason debut.

Québec added another run with two outs in the frame on a passed ball, then put the game out of reach with two runs in the eighth off RHP Tyler Vail - the first earned runs allowed since July 5th by the Frontier League's Relief Pitcher of the Year.

New York was held to just three singles by RHP Greg Duncan, who struck out ten and walked none over 7.2 IP, with LHP Ryo Kohigashi and RHP Cole Roland retiring the final four batters to secure the series sweep.

RF Enzo Apodaca was called out on a pitch clock violation strike three to end the season after the Boulders reached the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and were shut out for the first time in exactly a month (August 5 at Evansville).

Also of note:

* LHP Mitchell Senger (ND / 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K) pitched his second straight game without allowing a walk (also August 31 at Sussex County)

* All-Star SS Austin Dennis ended the season on a six-game hitting streak (11-for-29

)

* The Capitales advanced to the best-of-five Atlantic Conference Finals and will face Tri-City after the ValleyCats swept away the Sussex County Miners, 4-3 ... Game One is set for Tuesday night in Troy, NY

The Boulders' next game will be Opening Night of 2026 (schedule TBA).

Information on 2026 season tickets is available at NYBoulders.com or by calling (845) 364-0009.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

--

Written by Marc Ernay







Frontier League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.