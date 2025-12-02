Boulders Manager TJ Stanton Returning in 2026

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are thrilled to announce that manager TJ Stanton has agreed to a contract for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season, which will be his sixth at the helm and tie Jamie Keefe (2013-2018) for the longest tenure in franchise history.

The 44-year-old Florida native guided the ball club to a second straight 52-win campaign this past season - and its first playoff appearance since 2022.

On June 26, 2025, in a 4-2 win at Brockton vs. the Rox, Stanton reached a milestone by collecting his 400th career regular season managerial victory.

He said "I am extremely grateful and excited to be leading the Boulders in this new chapter at Clover Stadium. The new turf (currently being installed) is an absolute game changer and lifts up our organization to the very best possible home field in all of independent baseball."

The Boulders are 258-219 in TJ's five regular seasons and have posted 50+ wins each of the last four years.

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th against the Brockton Rox.







