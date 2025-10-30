BREAKING: Boulders Announce Newest Acquisition... Artificial Turf

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are thrilled to announce they'll be playing on a brand new, state-of-the-art DoublePlay Natural surface being installed by The LandTek Group that includes the infield and warning track, along with portable pitching mounds, when the new Frontier League season gets underway on May 7th, 2026.

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael B. Specht said "Adding turf to Clover Stadium is about more than better field conditions - it's about creating safer, more reliable opportunities for kids, leagues, and special events while deepening our valued relationship with the NY Boulders. Together we're investing in community pride and economic activity for years to come."

Boulders general manager Rob Janetschek added "We're incredibly excited to bring turf to our ballpark this offseason. This upgrade is a game-changer for our organization, providing a consistent, high-quality playing surface for our players and fans to enjoy. It also opens the door for even more baseball and community events at the ballpark."

Clover Stadium also serves as the primary home of the Manhattan University, St. Thomas Aquinas College (STAC), and Dominican University baseball programs, whose scheduled mid-March home debuts often had to be postponed for several days, if not weeks, because winter weather hampered preparation of the facility's natural grass playing field.

Boulders fans - plus the Jaspers, Spartans, and Chargers faithful, too - can chart the stadium renovation's progress by following @NYBoulders on all the major social media platforms.







