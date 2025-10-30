Canadian Slugger Sanford Returning to Titans for 2026

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Canadian outfielder Jake Sanford for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Sanford, 28, returns to Ottawa for his fifth season with the Titans and seventh professional campaign overall in 2026. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia product rejoined the club in late June of last season and immediately helped reignite the offence, pushing the Titans back into postseason contention. Appearing in all 61 games following his return, Sanford batted .257 with 12 doubles, four home runs, and drove in 35 runs.

He recorded 16 multi-hit performances, including the third three-double game in franchise history on June 28. His eight multi-RBI contests ranked fourth on the team. Known for his power, Sanford delivered two of the season's most memorable home runs - a lead-off blast in his season debut on June 20 at New York, and a game-winning shot on July 4 at Sussex County.

Between stints with Ottawa over the past two seasons, Sanford suited up for the Welland Jackfish of the Intercounty Baseball League, helping the team capture the 2025 championship. Across two IBL campaigns, he hit an impressive .380 with 15 doubles, five home runs, and 32 RBI in 45 games.

In 2024 and 2023, Sanford split time between the Titans and the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association. In 47 games with the Explorers in 2023, he hit .213 with two home runs and 22 RBI. Over 54 total appearances with Ottawa during those two seasons, he posted a .212 average with three doubles, five home runs, and 30 RBI.

A Frontier League All-Star in 2022, Sanford enjoyed a breakout campaign that year - leading the Titans in hits (112), home runs (22), RBI (73), batting average (.311), and slugging percentage (.550) across 91 games. The 22 home runs still stand as a single-season franchise record. His season was highlighted by tying the Frontier League single-game RBI record with 10 on June 11.

Over 206 career games in the Nation's Capital, Sanford owns a .271 batting average with 29 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, and 138 RBI.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, Kentucky), Sanford became the highest-drafted player ever from the province of Nova Scotia. In 161 career MiLB games, Sanford hit .267 with 23 homers and 88 RBI with the Yankees organization, reaching Advanced-A.

Internationally, Sanford has represented Canada at the past two Pan-Am Games Qualifiers.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

