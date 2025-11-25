Franchise Cornerstone AJ Wright Re-Ups with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with infielder AJ Wright for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Wright, 29, returns to the Nation's Capital for his fifth season and sixth professional campaign overall in 2026. This past season, the two-time All-Star posted a .245 average with a team-high 23 doubles, ten home runs, and 55 RBI over 91 games. Wright ended the season on a 14-game on-base streak while registering 21 multi-hit efforts and 13 multi-RBI games.

Wright continues to be the franchise's all-time leader in games played (368), runs scored (280), hits (375), walks (230), doubles (85), home runs (49), and RBI (218) over four seasons in Ottawa.

In 2024, Wright registered a .304 average with 18 doubles, ranked tied for tenth in the league with 13 homers, and drove in 52 runs over 93 games. He was one of 17 players in the league with over 100 hits, marking his second consecutive season reaching the milestone. The mid-season and post-season All-Star recorded a team-best 24 multi-hit performances - earning Frontier League Player of the Week honours from May 21-26.

In all 96 games in 2023, Wright notched 101 hits, maintaining a .285 average with a career-high 14 homers and 57 RBI. Wright ranked atop the squad in walks for the second straight season, drawing 56.

Receiving an All-Star nod during the 2022 campaign, he hit .277 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in 88 games during his first full professional season. The 5-foot-10 infielder led the club during its postseason run that year, going 5-for-14 (.357) at the dish with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, product started his professional career in the Empire League in 2021, winning a Silver Slugger award. He then joined the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League late in the season - helping guide the club to a championship.

Before professional baseball, Wright attended the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games from 2016-2019 for the Retrievers.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

