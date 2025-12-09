Canadian Taylor Wright Re-Signs for 2026 Season

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with Canadian utility player Taylor Wright for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Wright, 28, returns to the club for his fifth professional campaign in 2026. Last summer, Wright hit .254 with 15 doubles, three home runs, and registered 24 RBI in 62 games. He also led the club for the second consecutive season with 18 stolen bases. Although missing over a month with injury, Wright posted 13 multi-hit efforts and had six contests of driving in multiple runs.

During a career-high 92 games in 2024, the 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter posted a .240 average with 14 doubles, nine home runs, and knocked in 40 runs - while leading the club with a career-best 25 stolen bases. Wright posted 15 multi-hit performances - while being just one of three players on the club to score two-plus runs in a game on ten or more occasions.

Not only a valuable piece defensively, with the ability to play both in the outfield and on the infield - Wright has tossed 26.1 innings over 20 appearances (six starts, 14 in relief) on the mound with Ottawa, allowing 21 runs (20 earned) on 40 hits, and striking out 19 opposing hitters.

In his first full pro season in Ottawa during the 2023 season, Wright impressed by hitting .292 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 51 RBI. The Canadian was also named Frontier League Player of the Week once in July of that year - by going 10-for-19 (.526 average) with a double, home run, four runs scored, and eight RBI.

Hailing from North Vancouver, British Columbia, the Canadian appeared in 28 games with the Titans in 2022, hitting .257 with three homers and 20 RBI. Wright spent the majority of the 2022 season with the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League. In 35 games, Wright hit .385 with six homers and 25 RBI - helping the Majors win their second-straight title.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright spent two seasons at the University of Maryland (College Park, Maryland). As a senior in 2019, he started all 58 games and hit for an average of .290 and also set a school record for doubles (20) in a single season.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

