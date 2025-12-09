Otters Announce 2026 Front Office Promotions and Additions

Published on December 9, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the promotion of Jackson Pullen and hiring of new staff members Dan Kluesner, Nick McLean and Quinton Watt.

Jackson Pullen enters his fourth season with the Otters in 2026, now as the team's Assistant General Manager. After serving as a Group Sales intern in 2023, Jackson was elevated to full-time status during the 2023-24 offseason as the Director of Group Sales.

"Jackson has taken on numerous responsibilities since being with the Otters and is a great team player," Otters Team President John Stanley said. "With his knowledge and skills, he will excel in his role as Assistant general Manager."

Dan Kluesner re-joins the Otters for the 2026 season as the team's Head Groundskeeper. Kluesner was a member of the team's front office staff in 2024 as Head Groundskeeper before stepping away to pursue an opportunity at the Deaconess Sports Park assisting with ballfield maintenance.

"We welcome Dan back and are thrilled to have such a dedicated and knowledgeable person overseeing our field in 2026," Stanley said.

Nick McLean joins Otters' front office as the Director of Group Sales & Community Relations. After spending the 2025 season as a Group Sales intern, McLean proved he had the skills to earn a full-time position with the team. He will oversee the picnic and group offerings as well as the team's community outreach initiatives. He has already led the front office on a pair of community outings, organizing staff volunteer days with Habitat for Humanity and It Takes A Village. McLean is originally from St. Petersburg, FL, where he earned his bachelor's degree in management and organizational leadership from St. Petersburg College.

"Nick is taking a role in overseeing our non-profit partnerships and developing new sales," Stanley said. "He is a perfect fit for that role and will do a great job."

Finally, Quinton Watt has joined the team's front office staff as the new Director of Social Media, Marketing and Fan Engagement. Watt spent the 2025 season as the Communications intern, helping with all digital media and marketing at the ballpark. The promotion to full-time status proves the high level of skill he showed throughout the 2025 season, spending lots of time helping with the execution of social media strategies and promotional nights. Watt is from Carmi, IL and is a Spring 2024 graduate from the University of Southern Indiana, where he earned his bachelor's degree in both journalism and Radio & television.

"Quinton will add a lot to our organization in advancing fan enjoyment and entertainment in his role with the Otters," Stanley said. "I believe the fans will enjoy the new ideas he's bringing to the table."

With these new hires, six of the Otters' eight full-time staff members began their tenure with the Otters as interns and worked their way to full-time positions. 2026 summer internship offerings are now live on TeamWork Online here.

Season tickets and group offerings are available now for the 2026 season. Single game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.