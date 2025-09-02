DiValerio Tabbed FL Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League has selected Jordan DiValerio as Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the 2025 regular season. DiValerio was Pitcher of the Week following his nine-inning shutout of Sussex County in 2024 and becomes the first Wild Things hurler to be awarded the honor in 2025.

DiValerio worked seven shutout frames in a winning effort Friday against Down East at home. He allowed just one hit and walked two against nine strikeouts, which matched a season high. His eighth strike out, the second in a string of striking out the side in the seventh, was his 100th of the season, allowing him to be the only Wild Thing this season with 100 strikeouts, finishing 2025's regular campaign with 101, a career high. The win was his 10th of the season, matching his 10-win total from last season.

Jordan was 10-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 21 regular season outings, 18 of which were starts and had 101 strikeouts against 25 walks with 103 hits allowed.

The Wild Things are set to visit the Gateway Grizzlies for Game 1 of the best-of-three Frontier League Wild Card Round tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage is available on the Wild Things MixLR page for free and on the Frontier League Network, powered by HTN, at frontierleaguetv.com. HTN is offering a 20% discount for new subscribers signing up for a monthly subscription (normally $20) to watch the playoffs. Use the code FLPLAYOFFS20 at sign up to take advantage of the offer.

Tickets are on sale for the second two games of the series, scheduled to be played at EQT Park Friday and Saturday, September 5 and 6. Both games will feature $2 drafts for fans 21 and older and $5 tickets for all fans to sit anywhere in the seating bowl. Game 3 is if necessary, in the series. Both first pitches at home are at 7:05 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.