Crushers' Wild Card Round Schedule Set

Published on September 2, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are back in the Frontier League Playoffs for the second straight season, and the Wild Card Round schedule is now live.

The Crushers will face the Schaumburg Boomers in a best-of-three series to begin the playoffs, denoted by the following schedule:

Game 1: 6:35pm ET on September 3rd at Crushers Stadium (Avon, OH)

Game 2: 7:30pm ET on September 5th at Wintrust Field (Schaumburg, IL)

Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30pm ET on September 6th at Wintrust Field (Schaumburg, IL)

Tickets for Wednesday, September 3rd are on sale now, and fans can land a special deal thanks to Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Using promo code "RESN" at checkout, fans activate a "Buy One, Get One" $10 ticket offer, only at lakeeriecrushers.com.

Additionally, playoff ticket packages are available at lakeeriecrushers.com/playoff-central OR you can CLICK HERE to lock in your seats for the entirety of the 2025 Playoff Home Schedule for just $24.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







