Florence Releases 2026 Schedule

Published on October 6, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to release their 2026 regular season schedule. Season tickets and group ticket packages are available now online at florenceyalls.com.

Florence is excited to be hosting the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game, presented by meetNKY. The Frontier League All-Star Break is scheduled for July 13th-16th, with all festivities taking place at Thomas More Stadium. The event is scheduled to be a multi-night event with details to be announced at a later date.

In 2025, the Frontier League introduced two new franchises, reorganized its divisions, and implemented a new playoff format. The major change for the 2026 regular season is the league expanding to a 102-game schedule, a six-game increase from the standard 96 games. The new schedule means that the Florence Y'alls will play three additional home games in 2026, raising the total to 51 home games!

The Y'alls will once again spend Opening Day on the road for a three-game set in Evansville starting on Friday, May 8th.

Florence will return to Thomas More Stadium for their home opener on May 12th against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, which marks the start of a six-game homestand including a weekend series against Evansville.

The divisions and conferences will stay the same in 2026, meaning Florence will return to the Midwest Conference in the Central Division with Washington, Evansville, and Lake Erie.

The Y'alls will face all of their division rivals, plus Gateway, Schaumburg, and Windy City, 12 times in 2026. Additionally, Florence will play Joliet and Mississippi nine times each. Florence will host the Atlantic Conference's Down East Bird Dawgs and New Jersey Jackals, but will travel North to Sussex County and Brockton in August for individual three-game sets.







Frontier League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.