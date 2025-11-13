Florence Names Hall New Manager

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are excited to announce that former MLB catcher Toby Hall has been named the team's new Field Manager.

After a nine-year Major League career as a player, this will be Hall's first position as a professional manager. In 2025, Hall stepped in as Interim Manager of the Windy City ThunderBolts after his best friend, the late Bobby Jenks, was diagnosed with cancer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Toby to the Florence Y'alls family," said David DelBello, Owner of the Florence Y'alls. "Toby brings an incredible depth of baseball knowledge, leadership, experience, and a true passion for developing players. His time in the majors and his commitment to the game align perfectly with our vision for the Y'alls organization, and we're confident that he will lead our team, bringing a winning mindset both on and off the field."

Hall's coaching career began in 2022, when he served as bench coach for the Grand Junction Rockies of the Pioneer League. Working with manager Bobby Jenks, he helped guide the Rockies to the Pioneer League Championship. Jenks joined the Frontier League as manager of the ThunderBolts in 2024 and selected Hall to be his bench coach the following season. Now, as manager of the Y'alls, Hall will have his first opportunity to build his own roster and coaching staff.

"I'm super excited to begin this new chapter of my coaching career and I can't wait to go out and showcase what this team is made of," said Hall, "With the experience I gained from Windy City last season and from my long MLB career, I look forward to helping these young men not only compete for a championship, but hopefully fulfill their dream to play at the next level."

A ninth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1997, Hall remained in the Tampa Bay organization for the next nine years, including seven seasons at the Major League level. He also appeared with the Dodgers before concluding his playing career with the Chicago White Sox from 2007 to 2008. In 686 Major League games, he had a .262 batting average with 46 home runs.

Throughout his career, Hall was known as one of the best defensive catchers in Major League Baseball. He finished in the top five in caught stealing percentage three times and retired 33 percent of all runners over his 9 seasons in the big show.

Florence is looking forward to Toby's debut on May 7th, 2026, for Opening Day against the Evansville Otters and welcoming him to Thomas More Stadium on May 12th for the team's home opener.







