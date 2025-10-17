Florence Announces Pause of "Deck the Y'alls"

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, announced today that the organization will not host its annual Deck the Y'alls holiday light show and festival this winter. Florence will instead focus resources and attention on preparations for the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game, presented by meetNKY, at Thomas More Stadium next July.

Since its debut in 2022, Deck the Y'alls has become a favorite holiday tradition for families across the region, transforming the ballpark into a festive wonderland filled with lights, music, and community cheer.

"Deck the Y'alls has been an incredible event for our fans and our community," said Max Johnson, General Manager of the Florence Y'alls. "As we prepare to host the 2026 Frontier League Y'all Star Game, we're taking this year to concentrate our time, staff, and resources on making that event-and our entire season-an unforgettable showcase for Florence and Northern Kentucky."

The organization looks forward to welcoming fans back to Thomas More Stadium in 2026 for an exciting baseball season and the All-Star celebration that will shine a spotlight on Northern Kentucky. Florence will return to Thomas More Stadium for its home opener on May 12, 2026, against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, marking the start of a six-game homestand that includes a weekend series against Evansville.

The Frontier League All-Star Break is scheduled for July 13th-16th, with all festivities taking place at Thomas More Stadium. The event is scheduled to be a multi-night event with details to be announced at a later date.

