Reeves Walks off Boomers Again

Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Scahumburg Boomers with a 6-5 walkoff victory on Friday night.

Evan Webster toed the rubber for Florence, hoping to end his great season on a high note. The Southpaw once again faced some adversity, but was resilient in his six-inning outing. Kyle Fitzgerald tagged him for solo home runs in the 2nd and 4th innings, and Schaumburg added two more runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Louisville alum added five punchouts to a phenomenal season for the second-year pro.

Florence would get on the board in the second inning when Henry Hunter doubled to lead off the inning, and Dillon Baker moved him to third with a single. Hector Nieves forced an RBI groundout to score Hunter for the Y'alls' first run of the game. Back-to-back doubles in the sixth inning from TJ Reeves and Zeisler added another one on the board to make it 4-2.

The Y'alls continued to fight back in the sixth inning. Richardson was hit by a pitch and Dalen Thompson roped a double off the wall to place runners in scoring position with nobody out. An RBI groundout from Hunter and a sacrifice fly from Baker tied the game up at 4-4.

After a clean inning from Conner Mackay, August Souza entered from the bullpen in the eighth. Schaumburg led off the inning with their third home run of the game to retake a 5-4 lead. Seth Mattox would keep the Boomers scoreless in the ninth to give Florence one last crack.

With one away, Mike Ballard drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate in TJ Reeves, who hit a walkoff grand slam against Schaumburg in 2024. With two strikes on him, Reeves cranked a deep drive to right field for a two-run walkoff blast to win the game for Florence, 6-5.

Florence and Schaumburg meet again Saturday night for Fan Appreciation Night at Thomas More Stadium. Zac Westcott will return to the mound for his final start of the season and face Schaumburg's Cristian Lopez. The first pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET.







