Wild Things Blank Down East, Pull into Tie for Central Lead

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Behind masterful work from starter Jordan DiValerio and two shutout frames from the bullpen, Washington whiffed 13 Bird Dawgs in their first ever meeting with Down East, en route to a 6-0 victory and their fourth overall shutout of the season.

The Washington win coupled with a Joliet win against Lake Erie has pulled the Wild Things into a tie for first in the Central with two games to go. Washington must finish one result better than Lake Erie over the next two days to win the division, with Lake Erie owning a percentage points tiebreaker with a 94-game schedule after dropping two out East to weather earlier in the year.

The Wild Things scored the game's first four runs in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded walk to Eddie Hacopian, a two-run single by Three Hillier and a run-scoring knock by Ben Watson. Washington added a singular run on a Hillier RBI single in the sixth and a run on a ground-rule double by Pavin Parks in the eighth.

DiValerio struck out nine, matching a season high, over seven innings of shutout ball. DiValerio allowed only one hit. Christian Diaz allowed a hit in the eighth but fanned two in his scoreless outing. Colt Anderson made his home debut in the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 frame with a pair of punch outs. DiValerio earned his 99th, 100th and 101st strikeouts of the year to end his night, as he struck out the side in the seventh.

Tomorrow's middle game grows in importance now. Lake Erie's magic number for the Central title is still two given the tiebreaker. Washington can keep the pressure on the Crushers with a victory tomorrow to take the series. It's Brandon Kaminer for the Bird Dawgs and Regi Grace for the Wild Things on a souvenir Saturday with an EQT Park replica giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by EQT. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

