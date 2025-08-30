Bird Dawgs Limited to Two Hits in Shutout Loss
Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were limited to just two hits Friday night as the Washington Wild Things claimed a 6-0 victory in the series opener at EQT Park.
The Bird Dawgs picked up their first hit in the second inning when Christian Adams lined a single into right field.
Washington broke through in the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead. The Wild Things added another in the sixth on an RBI single from Three Hillier, then capped the scoring in the eighth when Pavin Parks smacked a double to bring home their final run.
Down East's second and final hit came in the eighth as Tyler Blaum drilled a ball to left field but was left stranded.
Spencer Johnston (9-7) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six across six innings.
Jordan DiValerio (10-4) earned the win, delivering seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit and striking out 9.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 36-57 and will take on the Wild Things for game two of the series on Saturday, August 30, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs make a play in the field
Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Mud Monsters Win Series Opener - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Taylor Has Big Night But Otters Fall in Opener - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Win, Move Back in Front of Playoff Race - New York Boulders
- Crushers Can't Find Big Swing in 3-2 Loss to Joliet ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ - Lake Erie Crushers
- Bird Dawgs Limited to Two Hits in Shutout Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things Blank Down East, Pull into Tie for Central Lead - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Put up Double Digits Again in Sixth Straight Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Reeves Walks off Boomers Again - Florence Y'alls
- Three Homers Not Enough in See-Saw Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Inch Closer to Playoff Berth - New York Boulders
- Titans Drop Rubber Game in Pomona - Ottawa Titans
- Mud Monsters Win Home Finale - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Bird Dawgs Limited to Two Hits in Shutout Loss
- Bird Dawgs Drop Rain-Shortened Finale to Crushers 8-2
- Frontier League Awards Field of the Year to the Down East Bird Dawgs
- Bird Dawgs Stumble Late in 12-5 Loss to Crushers
- Bird Dawgs Take Command in First Clash with Crushers