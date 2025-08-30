Bird Dawgs Limited to Two Hits in Shutout Loss

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were limited to just two hits Friday night as the Washington Wild Things claimed a 6-0 victory in the series opener at EQT Park.

The Bird Dawgs picked up their first hit in the second inning when Christian Adams lined a single into right field.

Washington broke through in the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead. The Wild Things added another in the sixth on an RBI single from Three Hillier, then capped the scoring in the eighth when Pavin Parks smacked a double to bring home their final run.

Down East's second and final hit came in the eighth as Tyler Blaum drilled a ball to left field but was left stranded.

Spencer Johnston (9-7) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six across six innings.

Jordan DiValerio (10-4) earned the win, delivering seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit and striking out 9.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 36-57 and will take on the Wild Things for game two of the series on Saturday, August 30, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

