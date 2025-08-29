Mud Monsters Win Home Finale

Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (46-47) won their final game at home this year, their inaugural season in the Frontier League, an 8-3 win over the Gateway Grizzlies in six innings. It was a special game for the Mud Monsters and one they wish they could've won in nine innings, but with having to get on a bus and head to Chicago, they will take the early ending.

Mississippi took the lead early in the bottom of the second thanks to the bottom of the order. Davis Bradshaw (2-for-3) who was playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season, led off with a single. He moved to third after a couple of balls put in play and scored on a two out single by Nilo Rijo (1-for-2). Rijo stole second and scored on Charlie Updegrave's (1-for-2) single to center.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the fourth as their first four batters reached safely. Gabe Holt and Abdiel Diaz led off with singles. Sawyer Smith loaded the bases with a bunt single. A poor throw by Victor Diaz allowed Holt to score on the bunt. Mark Shallenberger tied the game with an RBI double down the right field line and Dale Thomas gave Gateway the lead with a sacrifice fly.

It was the bottom of the fifth that proved to be the difference for the Mud Monsters. Kasten Furr (0-for-2) started the inning with a walk and moved up on Brayland Skinner's (3-for-3) single. Kyle Booker (1-for-3) loaded the bases with a single of his own. Furr scored on a Travis Holt (0-for-2) walk tying the ballgame. Bradshaw came through once again with a bouncing single to right field scoring two and giving Mississippi the lead. Victor Diaz (1-for-2) reloaded the bases as he was hit by a pitch. Karrell Paz (1-for-3) laced a single to right scoring a run and Rijo followed with another walk bringing home the fifth run of the inning and seventh on the day. A sacrifice fly by Updegrave finished the scoring and sealed the game for the Mud Monsters as the rain was coming down heavy and eventually caused the game to be called.

The Mud Monsters head to Crestwood, Illinois to take on the Windy City ThunderBolts (36-57) for the last three games of the year. First pitch is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30 CDT from Ozinga Field.







Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.