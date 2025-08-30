Three Homers Not Enough in See-Saw Opener

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers hit three homers but opened the final series of the regular season by dropping a 6-5 decision in Kentucky against the Florence Y'Alls on Friday night on a two-run walkoff homer.

The homer in the ninth handed Florence their lone lead of the game. Schaumburg struck first in the top of the second on a solo homer from Kyle Fitzgerald. Florence immediately tied the game in the bottom of the inning. The Boomers scored twice in the third, taking advantage of back-to-back walks to open the inning. Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly and Michael Gould added an RBI single. The lead reached 4-1 on another homer from Fitzgerald in the top of the fourth. Florence was able to tie the game with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Dawson put the Boomers back in front with a homer leading off the eighth but the Y'Alls were able to walk it off when a familiar hero, TJ Reeves, hit the game-winner. Reeves hit a walk-off grand slam against the Boomers last season.

Buddie Pindel tossed six innings and did not factor in the decision. The righty allowed four runs on eight hits and did not walk a batter while fanning three. The no-decision put an end to a stretch of wins in five straight starts for Pindel, who has not walked a batter in his four starts with Schaumburg. Fitzgerald and Frontier League MVP Anthony Calarco both tallied two hits in the contest. Alex Calarco continued his on-base streak, extending the streak to 14 with a single in the eighth. Alex Calarco has reached base in every game he has played as a profession. The loss brought an end to a seven-game win streak. The Boomers are just 1-6 against Florence this year.

The Boomers (58-36) have secured home field advantage for the playoffs and will continue the final series of the regular season on Saturday night with the middle game at 6:36pm. RHP Cristian Lopez (1-0, 5.54) is the scheduled starter opposite RHP Zac Westcott (7-5, 4.33). Playoff tickets are on sale now. The Boomers will host the second game of the wild card series on September 5. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







