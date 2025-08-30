Mud Monsters Win Series Opener

Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Mud Monsters (47-47) put themselves back at .500 with a 4-1 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts (36-58) on Friday night. Luis Devers pitched some of his best out of the entire season on Friday shutting down the Windy City bats. On the offense, a couple of two-run doubles powered the Mud Monsters to another win.

Kyle Booker (1-for-2) walked as the second batter of the ballgame and moved up on a Travis Holt (2-for-4) single to centerfield. After a groundball moved the runners to second and third, Karrell Paz (1-for-4) doubled down the left field line bringing home two runs for Mississippi.

Devers faced runners on second and third as well in the bottom of the first but pitched out of it as he got a groundball to end the inning. In the fourth, the ThunderBolts got an RBI single off the bat of Garrett Broussard. That was all they would get off of Luis Devers who went seven innings giving up six hits and just the one run to Windy City.

In the top of the eighth, Brayland Skinner (2-for-4), who's two hits put him at 100 on the season, led off with a single to center and promptly stole second. Booker followed with a single of his own as Skinner moved to third. Holt came to the plate and drilled a ball down the left field line bringing home Skinner and Booker to extend the lead to 4-1.

Jackson Smith came on in the bottom of the eighth and struck out the side on just 13 pitches. In the ninth, Barraza allowed two runners to reach base and had the tying run at the plate facing Michael Sandle. He struck out Sandle and James Dunlap to end the ballgame and secure the win for Mississippi. Tomorrow's game starts at 6:05 CDT with Jeremy Peguero set to get the ball for the Mud Monsters.







Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.