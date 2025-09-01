Mud Monsters Mount Monster Comeback

Crestwood, IL - On the final day of August and the final game of the 2025 regular season, the Mississippi Mud Monsters earned their 49th win of the year in comeback fashion. Brian Williams started the ballgame and pitched well. Williams was in line for the win when he left the ballgame, but it looked like it had taken a turn for the worse. The offense came up clutch in the final inning of the season to earn the win.

The Mud Monsters started the game well as they scored two runs in the top of the first. Brayland Skinner (2-for-5) led off with a single and Kyle Booker (1-for-4) followed with a single of his own. Travis Holt (1-for-3) brought home a run with a sacrifice fly and Samil De La Rosa (2-for-5) singled home another run putting Mississippi out in front early.

Windy City got a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Garrett Broussard. Ryan Cash (2-for-2) had a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the sixth to extend the lead for the Mud Monsters. Windy City took the lead for the first time with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by a Grant Thoroman two-run triple to right field. Another run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the ThunderBolts extended their lead.

Trevin Reynolds came on in the ninth to close the game for Windy City. De La Rosa greeted him rudely with his fifth homerun on the year, a no-doubt homerun to cut the lead to one. Cash followed with a walk and Nilo Rijo (1-for-5) and Nick Hassan (1-for-4) followed with singles to load the bases with no one out. After a fly out, Skinner hit a single to right field and Windy City right fielder Cam Phelts made a strong throw to the plate that was intime to get Rijo at the plate. Craig Corliss, the catcher, went to tag Rijo and the ball popped out of his glove deflecting off Rijo and away from the plate. Not only did Cash and Rijo score, but also Hassan on the play giving the Mud Monsters a 7-5 lead. Booker and Holt walked, Booker intentionally, in front of Karrell Paz (2-for-5). Paz dropped a broken bat single into right field scoring Skinner and Booker extending the lead to 9-5. Ryan Cash came to the plate, two batters later and lined a pitch up the middle into centerfield for another two runs. Eight runs in the ninth on six hits and one costly error for Windy City as the Mud Monsters took an 11-5 lead.

Windy City got two runs on a pair of RBI doubles in the ninth, but Windy City picked up their 49th win of the season putting them above .500 in their first season in the Frontier League. They will come back next year and look to improve on the 49-47 record as they look to make the playoffs in year two. Make sure to come out to TrustMark Park and enjoy "The Swamp" in Pearl, Mississippi to see some Mississippi Mud Monsters baseball.







