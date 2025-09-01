Crushers Drop 2025 Finale, Begin Playoffs Wednesday against Boomers

Joliet, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (52-42) dropped the 2025 finale to the Joliet Slammers (44-52) 5-1. Lake Erie finishes the season a game out of first place for the Central Division.

With the loss, the Crushers will begin the Frontier League Playoffs on Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:35pm ET at Crushers Stadium against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Fans can take advantage of a great playoff ticket offer thanks to Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Using promo code "RESN" at checkout will activate a "Buy One, Get One" $10 ticket offer for Game 1.

As for Sunday's game, Joliet put across two runs in the 2nd on soft-serve RBI singles from Chris Davis and Liam McArthur. Then in the 3rd Ernny Ordonez put across an RBI single to give Joliet a 3-0 lead.

C Alfredo Gonzalez got Lake Erie on the board with a blasted solo shot in the 4th, giving the Crushers an inkling of life offensively. LHP Darrien Ragins was relieved by RHP Ethan Smith, who was clutch in the bottom of the 4th, stranding the bases loaded to keep Lake Erie in the game.

The Crushers loaded the bases with just one out in the 7th, but like several times prior in the series, they failed to score. That would be the nail in the coffin.

The Slammers responded with two runs of insurance in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-1, and Lake Erie's bats couldn't overcome the deficit. They dropped the regular season finale 5-1 to the Slammers on Sunday night.

Joliet veteran hurler Gunnar Kines (5-8) shoved in perhaps his final start as a professional. Darrien Ragins (6-7) was handed the loss.

The Crushers will have two days to reset before welcoming the Schaumburg Boomers, the Midwest Conference 1-seed, into Crushers Stadium on Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:35pm ET for Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

