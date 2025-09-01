Bird Dawgs Finish Inaugural Year with 7-6 Victory

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Down East Bird Dawgs closed out their inaugural season on a high note Sunday, rallying late to edge the Washington Wild Things 7-6 in their regular-season finale.

The Bird Dawgs jumped in front in the first when Yassel Pino hit a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

Washington answered in the second as Kyle Edwards hit an RBI single and Jeff Liquori grounded out to drive in another run for a 2-1 advantage.

Down East tied it in the third when Ali LaPread singled home a run, but the Wild Things regained the lead in the bottom half on Charles Mack's RBI single to make it 3-2.

Cole Hill hit a sacrifice fly for the Bird Dawgs in the fourth to tie it at 3-3.

The Wild Things struck for two in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead before the Bird Dawgs erupted for three runs. Yeniel Laboy launched a leadoff homer, Kalae Harrison added an RBI single, and Pino lifted his second sacrifice fly of the night to make it 6-5.

Harrison gave the Bird Dawgs an insurance run in the top of the ninth when he scored on an error to make it 7-5.

Washington collected a run in the bottom of the ninth when Cole Fowler ripped an RBI triple, but they were shut down by former Wild Thing Jackson Hicks, who collected the save in the 7-6 win.

Danny Beal (5-4) earned the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits across five innings.

Christian Diaz (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits over 1 1/3 innings in relief of Wild Things starter Dylan Kirkeby, who went four innings and gave up three runs on six hits.

The Bird Dawgs finish its inaugural campaign at 37-58, sealing the year with a season-ending victory.

