Crushers Presenting Special Playoff Ticket Offer
Published on August 31, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are playoff bound, and MLB Partner League playoff action begins this week!
The Crushers will match up against the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:35pm ET for Game 1 of the Frontier League Wild Card Round.
All season long, Rock Entertainment Sports Network has carried all 94 Crushers games home and away, and now, they are partnering with the Crushers to give fans a great deal for a September to remember.
When fans use promo code "RESN" at checkout, they'll activate a "buy one, get one" ticket deal with tickets at just $10.
Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!
