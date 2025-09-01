Boomers Conclude Regular Season with Walk-Off Defeat

Published on August 31, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers concluded the regular season by suffering a 7-6 walk-off defeat to the Florence Y'Alls in Kentucky as Florence swept the three-game series.

Schaumburg jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning. Chase Dawson led off the inning with a single and Christian Fedko was hit by a pitch. The first run crossed on a wild pitch and Kyle Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring. Florence tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Chase Dawson homered in the fourth to hand the Boomers a 3-2 edge. The hosts scored four unanswered to lead 6-3 into the eighth. Banks Tolley tied the game with one swing, a three-run homer in the top of the eighth. Florence loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with no outs and won the game on a sacrifice fly with one away.

Ross Thompson started the finale on the mound and threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Nick Paciorek, Dallas Woolfolk, Mitch White and Caleb Riedel all appeared in relief. The Boomers finished with 10 hits. Dawson, Alex Calarco and Michael Gould all notched a pair of hits. Calarco has reached base in every game as a professional. The Boomers finished with a league high and franchise record 116 homers on the season. Florence finished 8-1 against the Boomers on the year.

The Boomers (58-38) have secured home field advantage for the playoffs and will play on the road in the opener of the best-of-three wild card series against either Washington or Lake Erie depending on results Sunday night. Playoff tickets are on sale now. The Boomers will host the second game of the wild card series on September 5. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.