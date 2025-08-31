'Cats Snap Seven-Game Win Streak

Published on August 31, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (62-34) fell to the Ottawa Titans (51-45) 9-1 on Sunday at Ottawa Stadium.

Liu Fuenmayor served as the opener, received a no-decision, and retired the side in order in the first.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the third. Kaleb Hill walked Javeyan Williams. JanCarlos Colon laid down a sac bunt and Williams went to second. Williams advanced to third on a passed ball before Amani Larry picked up an RBI groundout to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa responded in the fourth. Jake Sanford collected a two-run double, Christian Inoa delivered an RBI single, and Damone Hale lifted a sac fly off Gino Sabatine to pull the Titans ahead, 4-1.

Hill was handed a no-decision. He pitched four frames, giving up one run on two hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Inoa belted a grand slam in the fifth against Duke Brotherton to put Ottawa on top, 8-1.

Demias Jimerson walked Sanford in the seventh, who moved to second on a wild pitch. After a couple of groundouts from Inoa and Hale, Sanford came around to make it a 9-1 contest.

Zach Cameron (1-2) earned the win. He tossed a scoreless fifth, allowing one hit.

Sabatine (2-2) received the loss. He threw three frames, yielding four runs on five hits, walking three.

The ValleyCats will host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Sussex County Miners on September 3rd at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | OTTAWA 9 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Zach Cameron (1-2)

L: Gino Sabatine (2-2)

Time of Game: 2:32

Attendance: 4,383

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City has clinched the postseason for the second straight year!







