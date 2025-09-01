Titans End 2025 Victorious

Ottawa, ON - Wrapping up the 2025 season, the Ottawa Titans (51-45) bounced back in front of their hometown fans with a 9-1 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats (62-34) on Sunday - salvaging the final game of the series.

Tossing on short rest, left-hander Kaleb Hill (ND, 6-3) gave the Titans four solid innings, allowing just one run on two hits, walking three, and striking out one.

The ValleyCats pushed across the first run of the game on a third-inning RBI groundout from Amani Larry, plating a leadoff walk from Javeyan Williams.

In the middle innings, the Titans erupted for back-to-back four-run innings in the fourth and fifth to put the game out of reach.

The Titans tagged right-hander Gino Sabatine (loss, 2-2) in the fourth, loading the bases with one out. Jake Sanford put the Titans ahead for good with a two-run double. Cristian Inoa later drove in his first of five on the day with an RBI single before Damone Hale scored another with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, the offence loaded the bases with three walks against Duke Brotherton, setting the stage for a grand slam from Inoa to blow it open at 8-1. Inoa wraps up the season with hits in four-straight games and a season-high five RBI.

Zach Cameron (win, 1-2), Lance Koch, Brandon Marklund, Jon Beymer, and Billy Duby wrapped up the game on the mound for the Titans with five clean innings. Titans' pitching also retired the final ten batters that came to the plate.

In the seventh, Hale knocked in the final run of the season on an RBI groundout, scoring a Sanford walk to make it 9-1.

Cristian Inoa went 2-for-5 with a homer and five RBI in the win. Taylor Wright posted a multi-hit effort. Justin Fogel, Kaiden Cardoso, Jake Sanford, and Mason Collins also reached multiple times in the impressive victory.

After beginning the season 11-24, the Titans put a wrap on an impressive run by going a league-best 40-21 over their final 61 games.

The Titans win 51 games in 2025, the third most in a single season in franchise history.

With the off-season on deck, the Frontier League is expected to announce its 2026 schedule this coming fall.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

