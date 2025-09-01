Hunter Walks off Schaumburg in Season Finale

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, walked off the Schaumburg Boomers 7-6 to sweep the series finale and end the season on a high note. Florence finishes the season 8-1 against the Mid-West Conference No.1 seed Boomers.

Agnel Miranda drew the start for the Y'alls in the final game of the 2025 regular season. The righty from Puerto Rico had a clean 1-2-3 first inning, before surrendering two runs in the second to give the Boomers the early advantage. Miranda finished with four complete frames, allowing three runs on three hits and collecting three strikeouts.

Florence answered the early runs from Schaumburg in the bottom of the second. Dalen Thompson roped a double in the gap, and was followed by two walks to load the bases. Anthony Brocato answered the call and blooped a two-run single into right field to tie the game 2-2.

A Schaumburg home run in the top of the fourth would end the day for Miranda, leaving the game down 3-2. Shaun Gamelin was the first out of the bullpen for Florence and was brilliant across three scoreless innings of work. With the outing, Gamelin finished the season with over 100 innings pitched, the most by any pitcher in 2025.

The Y'alls battled back in the sixth when Henry Hunter ripped an RBI double to score Zade Richardson and tie the game 3-3. TJ Reeves would blast his 16th home run of the season in the seventh to give the Y'alls the lead. Florence would add another in the inning on a wild pitch to score Hank Zeisler and take the 6-3 advantage.

In the top of the eighth, Conner Mackay surrendered a three-run home run, which tied the game at 6-6. Seth Mattox fired another scoreless 9th inning to give his offense one last chance to walk off Schaumburg again.

The first pitch of the inning hit Zeisler to put the winning run on base. Richardson roped a single to push Zeisler to third, which then allowed Schaumburg to intentionally walk Mike Ballard to load the bases and force an out at the plate. Dalen Thompson hit right into that situation for the first out, putting the game in Henry Hunter's hands. Hunter cranked a fly ball to deep left field for a walk off sacrifice fly to win 7-6.

Florence ends the season 45-53 and will miss the playoffs in 2025, but will hope to return what has been a fun and exciting young core to watch this season, in 2026. The Y'alls will return to play in front of the Florence Faithful in May 2026.







