Reds Purchase Hunter's Contract

Published on November 3, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, had the contract of catcher, Henry Hunter, purchased by the Cincinnati Reds this past weekend.

Hunter, out of Snellville, GA, was a mid-season addition for the Y'alls in 2025 and made an immediate impact behind the plate and in the clubhouse. The 22-year-old lefty provided stability behind the plate and a consistent contact bat in the lineup for Florence in the stretch run.

The University of Georgia product finished his final two collegiate seasons as a starting catcher in the SEC with the Bulldogs. The high-level competition in college translated well to the Frontier League, allowing Hunter to hit the ground running when he joined Florence in late July.

Hunter slashed an impressive .260/.353/.356 in 21 games with the Y'alls, including eight RBIs and seven doubles. His stellar defense behind the plate and infectious energy in the clubhouse were his strongest contributions to the organization. Hunter's personality and charisma immediately blended with the Y'alls culture, which certainly made a positive impact on his teammates and the fans in his time with Florence.

Hunter's last at-bat with Florence also marked the final moment of the Y'alls 2025 season. On August 31st against Schaumburg at Thomas More Stadium, Hunter ripped a sacrifice fly to deep left field to walk off the Boomers and complete a three-game sweep. A thrilling end to the season and now a heroic sendoff for Hunter as he takes the next step to what we hope will be a long and successful professional career.

Florence will return for an exciting baseball season in 2026 starting with Opening Day on May 8th at Evansville and including the All-Star celebration that will shine a spotlight on Northern Kentucky. Florence welcomes fans back to Thomas More Stadium for its home opener on May 12, 2026, against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, marking the start of a six-game homestand that includes a weekend series against Evansville.

