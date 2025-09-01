Boulders Wrap Regular Season with Win, Head to Playoffs Red Hot

Published on August 31, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Augusta, NJ - The New York Boulders will kick off their first Frontier League playoff run on Wednesday night riding a four-game win streak after completing a Labor Day Weekend sweep of the East Division champion Sussex County Miners, 4-2, in the regular season finale Sunday night at Skylands Stadium.

The Boulders (52-43) fell behind in the first inning but tied things up in the top of the third on an RBI single by 3B Fritz Genther and went ahead to stay in the sixth, when 1B Christian Ficca drilled an RBI double.

It was 4-1 New York in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by RF Enzo Apodaca and Genther's ribby double, before the Miners (53-43) closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

LHP Mitchell Senger (3-1) went five innings, giving up just one run on seven hits while walking no one for the first time this year and tying his season high with five strikeouts.

RHP's Cole Patten, Parker Kruglewicz, and Aidan Risse combined for four innings of one-run, three-hit relief, with Risse (2.0 IP) notching his first professional save.

Also of note:

* SS Austin Dennis (2-for-5, run scored) finished the regular season with a franchise record 139 hits, while scoring 97 runs and batting .342 - both second in Boulders history to David Vinsky (98 R and .345 AVG in 2022) - and 43 stolen bases (T-3rd, Junior Arrojo)

* Genther finished just outside the Boulders' single season top five in RBI's with 83

* RHP Tyler Vail ranked #1 in the Frontier League's relief pitcher point standings (an equation based on saves, relief wins, and relief losses)

After off-days tomorrow (Monday) & Tuesday, the Frontier League Playoffs open with Game One of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday night at Clover Stadium, where the Boulders host the three-time defending champion Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

Post-season ticket information is available at NYBoulders.com, the Clover Stadium box office, or by calling (845) 364-0009.

All Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com. Wednesday's game will also have an audio-only feed at NYBoulders.mixlr.com

--

Written by Marc Ernay







