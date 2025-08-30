Thunderbolts Come up Short in Series Opener

CRESTWOOD, IL - Bryce Hellgeth threw seven strong innings but the Thunderbolts fell to the Mississippi Mud Monsters 4-1 in the series opener at Ozinga Field Friday night.

Hellgeth got off to a tough start as the Mud Monsters (47-47) put two runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Kyle Booker drew a walk and Travis Holt singled. Karell Paz followed with a two-run double.

The Thunderbolts (36-58) attempted a response in the bottom of the inning when Michael Sandle walked and James Dunlap singled, but they were stranded at second and third.

They did get a run across in the fourth inning. Carlos Pena hit a leadoff double and scored on a Garrett Broussard single, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Bolts had a chance to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded the bases on singles from Dunlap and Broussard and a hit by pitch. But Mississippi starter Luis Devers worked out of the jam without allowing a run.

Mississippi ended the Bolts hopes with two more runs in the eighth inning. They managed three hits, the biggest of which was a two-run double from Holt.

Luis Devers (8-6) allowed only one run over seven innings to pick up the win. Hellgeth (1-5) tied his career-highs with seven innings pitched and six strikeouts, but he took the loss. Chris Barraza earned his seventh save.

The season-ending three game series continues with game two on Saturday night. Isaac Milburn (4-1, 1.61) gets the start for the Bolts against Mississippi's Jeremy Peguero (1-4, 6.80). First pitch from Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:05 with a pregame concert from John "Elvis" Lyons on Elvis Night. A fireworks show will follow the game. Fans not in attendance can find broadcast details at wcthunderbolts.com.







