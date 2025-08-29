Boulders Inch Closer to Playoff Berth

Pomona, NY - In their biggest game of the regular season so far, the New York Boulders grabbed a seismic 13-4 win over the Ottawa Titans in their series finale Thursday night at Clover Stadium.

With the victory, New York (49-43) moves back to ÃÂ½ game behind Ottawa (50-43) for the Atlantic Conference's final playoff spot with three games to play, keeping the Titans' "magic number" at three.

The Boulders were able to open the scoring for the first time all series, as LF Fritz Genther (double) and 3B Santino Rosso (single) reached base to start the bottom of the second inning, then scored on an RBI groundout by DH Alfredo Marte and RF Enzo Apodaca's sacrifice fly.

New York doubled the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third, as C Jason Agresti roped an RBI single and Rosso added another sacrifice fly.

Ottawa quickly bounced back to knot things up with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth as they knocked out LHP Isaac Rohde (ND / 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K).

The home team went in front to stay, 6-4, in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Agresti and Genther, then put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh - highlighted by Agresti's two-run single - before 1B Christian Ficca capped the night with an eighth inning solo homer.

Also of note:

* Rosso racked up 12 RBI in his last four games against the Titans

* LHP Cobe Reeves (2.0 IP, 1H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3K) is yet to allow a run in 9.2 IP over four outings since returning from IR, with 17 strikeouts and one walk

* LHP Ethan Bradford improved to 7-0 as a Boulder, picking up the win with an inning-plus of scoreless relief

* Agresti, Genther, and relief pitcher Tyler Vail were named to the 2025 All-Frontier League Team

With major postseason implications on the line, the Boulders open a three-game series against the East Division champion Sussex County Miners tomorrow (Friday) night, with first pitch from Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ, scheduled for 7:05pm EDT. The Ottawa Titans will be home for the Tri-City ValleyCats, who've already locked up the #1 Wild Card spot.

