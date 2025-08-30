ValleyCats Put up Double Digits Again in Sixth Straight Win

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (61-33) defeated the Ottawa Titans (50-44) 15-0 on Friday at Ottawa Stadium. The ValleyCats have scored 32 runs over the last two games.

Tri-City opened the scoring. Dylan Broderick singled off Shane Telfer and Amani Larry walked. David Glancy hit into a double play and Broderick moved to third. Ranko Stevanovic doubled in a run to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City opened the floodgates with an eight-run second. Highlights of the frame included Larry's two-run double, Glancy's two-run single, an RBI knock from Ian Walters, and a run-scoring triple Cam from Jones.

The ValleyCats tacked on a run in the fifth. Julian Boyd and JanCarlos Colon singled off Mac Lardner. Broderick reached on an error from Jackie Urbaez, and Boyd came around to make it a 10-0 contest.

Jake Reinisch doubled and Walters was hit by a pitch in the eighth. After the two baserunners advanced on a wild pitch, Jones crushed his first professional home run, which pulled Tri-City ahead, 13-0.

Glancy doubled against Lance Koch in the ninth. Stevanoic then plated Glancy with a single. Walters walked before Jones collected his fifth RBI with a single to make it a 15-0 affair.

Easton Klein (8-4) earned the win. He delivered seven shutout frames, allowing five hits, four walks, while striking out six. Nate Nabholz and Jalon Long combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the victory.

Telfer (8-7) received the loss. He lasted two frames, allowing nine runs on 10 hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks to take the series tomorrow Saturday, August 30 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 15 | OTTAWA 0

W: Easton Klein (8-4)

L: Shane Telfer (8-7)

