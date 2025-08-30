Boulders Win, Move Back in Front of Playoff Race
Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Augusta, NJ - Thanks in part to a big-time assist from the Tri-City ValleyCats, who trounced the Ottawa Titans 15-0, the New York Boulders have regained the final playoff position in the Frontier League's Atlantic Conference by ÃÂ½ a game with two to play.
The Boulders (50-43) outlasted the East Division champion Sussex County Miners (53-41), 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night in the series opener at Skylands Stadium and now have a magic number of 2 to reach the post-season for the first time since 2022.
It was a game that saw the visitors fall behind, 2-0, in the bottom of the third, then bounce right back as they've done so often this season, scoring three runs in a top of the fourth highlighted by SS Austin Dennis 's script-flipping two-out, two-run triple.
Sussex County tied it in the bottom of the sixth, and the score stayed 3-3 until the top of the 10th when Dennis smacked the first pitch of the frame up the middle for an RBI single.
The league's relief pitcher of the year, Tyler Vail picked up his fifth win this season, recording the final eight outs - including a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth inning to leave the bases loaded - and got some much-needed help from his third baseman in the bottom of the tenth as Santino Rosso threw out the potential tying run at home plate.
Also of note:
* LHP Cobe Reeves made it a total of 11 innings over four outings since returning from IR without giving up a run - a span in which he's struck out 19 and issued three walks
* RHPs Emmett Bice & Scott Harper and LHP Ethan Bradford added to the bullpen brigade's combined six innings of one-run ball in relief of RHP Blaine Traxel
The Boulders can punch their playoff tickets tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch at Sussex County scheduled for 6:35pm EDT, while Ottawa's home game vs. Tri-City gets underway at 6pm.
All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com
--
Written by Marc Ernay
Frontier League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Mud Monsters Win Series Opener - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Taylor Has Big Night But Otters Fall in Opener - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Win, Move Back in Front of Playoff Race - New York Boulders
- Crushers Can't Find Big Swing in 3-2 Loss to Joliet ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ - Lake Erie Crushers
- Bird Dawgs Limited to Two Hits in Shutout Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things Blank Down East, Pull into Tie for Central Lead - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Put up Double Digits Again in Sixth Straight Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Reeves Walks off Boomers Again - Florence Y'alls
- Three Homers Not Enough in See-Saw Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Inch Closer to Playoff Berth - New York Boulders
- Titans Drop Rubber Game in Pomona - Ottawa Titans
- Mud Monsters Win Home Finale - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.