Boulders Win, Move Back in Front of Playoff Race

Published on August 29, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Augusta, NJ - Thanks in part to a big-time assist from the Tri-City ValleyCats, who trounced the Ottawa Titans 15-0, the New York Boulders have regained the final playoff position in the Frontier League's Atlantic Conference by ÃÂ½ a game with two to play.

The Boulders (50-43) outlasted the East Division champion Sussex County Miners (53-41), 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night in the series opener at Skylands Stadium and now have a magic number of 2 to reach the post-season for the first time since 2022.

It was a game that saw the visitors fall behind, 2-0, in the bottom of the third, then bounce right back as they've done so often this season, scoring three runs in a top of the fourth highlighted by SS Austin Dennis 's script-flipping two-out, two-run triple.

Sussex County tied it in the bottom of the sixth, and the score stayed 3-3 until the top of the 10th when Dennis smacked the first pitch of the frame up the middle for an RBI single.

The league's relief pitcher of the year, Tyler Vail picked up his fifth win this season, recording the final eight outs - including a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth inning to leave the bases loaded - and got some much-needed help from his third baseman in the bottom of the tenth as Santino Rosso threw out the potential tying run at home plate.

Also of note:

* LHP Cobe Reeves made it a total of 11 innings over four outings since returning from IR without giving up a run - a span in which he's struck out 19 and issued three walks

* RHPs Emmett Bice & Scott Harper and LHP Ethan Bradford added to the bullpen brigade's combined six innings of one-run ball in relief of RHP Blaine Traxel

The Boulders can punch their playoff tickets tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch at Sussex County scheduled for 6:35pm EDT, while Ottawa's home game vs. Tri-City gets underway at 6pm.

