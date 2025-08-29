Titans Drop Rubber Game in Pomona

Pomona, NY - In a back-and-forth finale, the Ottawa Titans (50-43) fell by a 13-4 final in the rubber match to the New York Boulders (49-43) on Thursday.

Making his biggest start of his young career, left-hander Ryan Rembisz (ND, 0-1) got through a clean opening frame on just seven pitches before the Boulders jumped out in front in the second. With a pair of hits in scoring position to start the frame, Alfredo Marte scored one with an RBI groundout before Enzo Apodaca lifted a sac fly to left, making it 2-0 in the early going.

In the third, Jason Agresti and Santino Rosso connected for RBI knocks, making it 4-0. The rookie southpaw exited after just two and two-thirds, allowing four runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Despite a slow start, the Titans got themselves back in the game in the fourth against left-hander Isaac Rohde (ND, 3-3) to cut into the deficit. A Cristian Inoa single started the rally to get the visitors on the board before Victor Cerny brought home another with a double.

Down by a pair, the Titans scratched across two more in the fifth to tie the game. With runners on the corners, Robert Chayka's fielder's choice made it a one-run game before AJ Wright tied it up with an RBI single to left.

Getting a combined two and a third from Jon Beymer and Brandon Marklund, things got away from right-hander Mark Simon (loss, 0-1) in the sixth inning.

With a walk and a hit batter aboard, back-to-back two-out RBI hits from Agresti and Fritz Genther broke the tie, putting the Boulders ahead for good at 6-4.

In the eighth, the Boulders put the game out of reach by sending ten to the plate, scoring five times against Taylor Wright, and once against Mason Collins as part of a six-run inning to blow it open. Before all was said and done, Collins allowed two runs (one earned) over an inning and a third to finish the night on the mound.

Jackie Urbaez went 3-for-5 in the rubber game, while Justin Fogel and Kaiden Cardoso posted multi-hit nights. Robert Chayka walked twice - as the Chicago product has now drawn 12 walks over his last eight games.

The club finishes the regular season with a road record of 26-22, the best in franchise history.

The Titans continue to sit alone in the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference, 0.5 games up on the Boulders with three games to go. The Titans' magic number remains at three to clinch a playoff spot.

The Ottawa Titans start a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. It is Fan Appreciation Night, as the first 500 fans will receive a 2025 player card set. The game is presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company and TSN 1200. Fans will be treated to post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

